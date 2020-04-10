A Japanese sumo wrestler has been tested positive for the Coronavirus, further threatening postponement of next month’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament. The tournament is already been delayed due to the spread of deadly COVID-19 virus. Japan’s sumo association on Friday confirmed the news that a wrestler had tested positive to become the first case from Japan’s ancient sport. Also Read - Congress Leader Booked For Hiding His Nizamuddin Visit; His Family Test COVID-19+

A low-ranking wrestler, whose name has not been disclosed, first developed a fever last week. Later when the tests were conducted, it became clear that he is diagnosed with the deadly virus. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Following Movement of Planets is Exactly The Escapism we Need to Dodge COVID-19 Gloom

However, the association also confirmed that no other wrestlers or officials had symptoms and those who belong to the infected wrestler’s stable will stay home or at the stable and follow advice from health officials. Also Read - Coronavirus: India in Final Stages of Framing Protocols For Clinical Trial of Plasma Therapy, Says ICMR

Earlier, the sumo association has announced to postpone the summer tournament in Tokyo by two weeks, setting a new starting date of May 24.

The spring tournament was held in March in Osaka without spectators. Wrestlers were forced to adhere to strict guidelines to avoid becoming infected.

The outbreak in Japan has been smaller than in many countries, with more than 5,300 cases and 88 deaths confirmed so far.

But Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, due to a recent sharp rise in the number of new cases.

Earlier, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) postponed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by one year due to the rapid spread of the pandemic. The Summer Games due to open on July 24 this year and run for 16 days, but the coronavirus crisis forced the first peace-time postponement of the tournament.

The IOC and Japan had for weeks insisted the show could go on but the spread of COVID-19 prompted growing disquiet among athletes and sporting federations.