NBA player Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has tested positive for the Coronavirus along with four other players of the team. Durant, who is yet to feature for the nets this season after signing a contract with them, is being kept in isolation, he told The Athletic website. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

Durant is the fourth NBA players to test positive for the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) after teammate Donovan Mitchel, Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood and Utah Jazz defensive forward Rudy Gobert had confirmed to have caught the virus that has become a pandemic worldwide. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant said. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

News that the two-time NBA Finals MVP was among those who had contracted the virus came soon after the Nets confirmed four players had tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

“Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the team said in a statement. “Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

The NBA shut down its season on March 12 and the Nets said they are trying to notify those who could have come in contact with the four players. The last team to play The Nets was the Western Conference-Leading Los Angeles Lakers, who lost 102-104 on March 12. Keeping up with the measures, the Lakers confirmed that they have received information and that they are in touch with its players and staff members.

“Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocols that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors,” the Lakers said.