India cricketers Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday shred a video where the two were flaunting off their bromance.

In the first picture, Iyer was posing with his arms in front trying to flaunt his elegant watch, while in the next it was revealed from another angle that it was Hardik's hand and in the final video, the entire build-up could be seen.

It was shared on Instagram by Iyer, who captioned it, "Expectations vs Reality".

View this post on Instagram Expectation vs Reality….👊🏽😂 Swipe left👈🏾 @hardikpandya93 A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:42am PDT

Teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul reacted to the video, which has already garnered over million likes, cautioning the duo to take precautions during a time of Coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill.

“Guys, wash your hands,” Rahul commented. Iyer’s viral post featuring Pandya has also been liked by Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Hanuma Vihari.

COVID-19 has brought the sporting world to a halt as most major events globally have been called off or postponed like the cash-rich Indian Premier League which was slated to begin from March 15.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) which has asked their employees to work from home during the threatening pandemic, took the decision to put things on hold until April 15.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that if the tournament has to happen behind close doors and has to be a truncated one.

Pandya recently made a brilliant comeback from his injury and featured in the DY Patil T20 tournament where he slammed two breathtaking centuries and looked in ominous touch and raring to go.

Rahul and Iyer and Chahal were a part of the limited-overs setup in the tour of New Zealand where India blanked the hosts 5-0 in the T20I format and lost the following ODI series 0-3.

