Urging citizens to stay brave and not out during the coronavirus lockdown, Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday lavished praise for the work done by health and police officials in the country. Referring to them as ‘frontline’ heroes, RCB urged all their fans to practice social distancing. Also Read - Quinton de Kock Won’t be The Test Captain: Graeme Smith

The black-and-white video posted by RCB was captioned, “Remember, together we are stronger, and we will continue even if Glory is delayed.” Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Recalls Incident When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool on Him

RCB urged fans to continue the fight against coronavirus even if glory is delayed. The voice-over says that there are going to be ups and downs and twists, but the fight cannot stop.

Excerpt of the voice-over: Ups and downs, twists and turns, cricket is beyond just wickets and runs. Millions of fans and all of their prayers backing their team and their favourite players to win. Isn’t that why we’ve always played? And we will continue, even if glory is delayed. No matches, only highlights. No parties, lonely street lights. No podiums, empty stadiums. In our homes, we must stay. 2020 – what a year! Been a tough one for everyone. The doctors and the police are playing bold every day.

On the cricketing front, ICC has put all cricket matches on hold, while IPL has postponed the tournament till ”further notice”.