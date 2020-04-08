Former cricketer-turned-commentator Deep Dasgupta on Wednesday said even sitting at home and working is contribution as well during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

“Contribution every small bit is a contribution. You sitting at home and doing work is a contribution in these times. Me paying my house helpers and helping them out when they are not being able to work in these times is a contribution,” Deep Dasgupta told Indiatoday.in. Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

Speaking of trolls, Dasgupta said it can get to anyone. Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

“People have a lot of things to say. Especially during the lockdown, they have a lot to do with a lot of free time. When it comes to trolls, this situation can get to anyone. The lockdown phase is difficult to handle. The trolls will keep saying a lot of things so it’s important not to get drawn into it.”

Cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh recently faced trolls over their support towards the Shahid Afridi Foundation, which has been helping the needy by providing free food during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, ICC has put all cricketing action on hold as the pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, leaving the sporting calendar shredded.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 5000-mark and is on the rise.