Live Updates

  • 4:48 PM IST

    While the announcement didn’t come as a surprised, it did leave India hockey captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal disappointed as the Tokyo Olympics were delayed by a year in wake of coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. The tinge of disappointment is expected considering the fact that both men and women teams were undergoing intense training sessions and in light of improving performances in the past one year, confidence was sky-high.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    Indian shuttlers have urged with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to freeze the rankings as it continues to slash points despite suspending all World Tour Series events after the conclusion of All England Championships amid coronavirus pandemic. After it had suspended events, shuttlers across the world were demanding BWF to extend the qualifying period for the Tokyo Olympics which now have been postponed toll 2021.



  • 4:47 PM IST

    Bangladesh national cricket team has announced its players are to donate half of their salaries to help the country counter the deadly coronavirus pandemic. A total of 27 cricketers have pledged the donation of which 17 have national contracts while the rest have represented the country in recent tournaments.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    With the government advising citizens to remain indoors, closing down public places including gyms, it’s hard for athletes to continue their training regimen. However, Indian cricket team’s strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb in consultation with physio Nitin Patel has devised indoor workout routines for each of their players to ensure they remain in top shape. “All the players, irrespective of whether they play red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket or all formats have been given fitness routines which they are to follow and give updates to Webb and Patel from time to time,” IANS quoted a source as saying.



  • 12:25 PM IST
    BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has urged the people of India to strictly follow the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government. Ganguly, the former India captain emphasized on the importance of self-isolation in these “testing times,” hoping that people will stay indoors in order to curb the rapid transmission of the COVID-19.
  • 12:24 PM IST
    Veteran Rey Mysterio and women’s wrestler Dana Brooke are set to miss Wrestlemania 36 scheduled for April 4 and 5 in WWE’s Performance Center with the duo being quarantined amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Mysterio was originally slated to feature in a championship match for the United States Championship against the holder Andrade. Earlier, plans had the title being defended in a fatal four-way with Mysterio going against Andrade, Humberto Carillo and angel Garza, but the idea was shelved. However, with the latest development, it is unlikely that the US Championship will be defended at all at the event.
  • 12:23 PM IST
    The world governing body of chess, FIDE, has postponed the Olympiad, scheduled for August 5-17 in Moscow, to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global chess body issued a statement saying that the Olympiad and the FIDE Congress, slated to be held in August in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk respectively, are rescheduled to the summer of 2021 at the same locations.
  • 12:22 PM IST

    With the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to next year now, the career and preparations of some athletes are bound to be affected and, the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are to come up with a plan to address the arising issues. “A one-year postponement might impact the career/qualification and plans of some athletes, which would be addressed in the coming months and all necessary support would also be extended by us,” IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a letter to the IOC and the Tokyo Games organisers without specifying any names.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have pledged one million euros each towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Messi has made the donation to Hospital Clinic, a public Barcelona medical facility. His former manager at FC Barcelona Pep Guardiola too has contributed one mullion euros towards the purchase of medical equipment through a campaign promoted by Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

  • 11:07 AM IST
    Abhinav Bindra has backed the call for deferring Tokyo Olympics by a year saying safeguarding the health of athletes is the priority in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics were slated to be held from July 24-August 9 later this year in Tokyo but Japan PM Shinzo Abe on Tuesday announced that they will now be held “no later than Summer 2021”. Bindra, who is part of International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) athletes’ commission said the decision was inevitable. “It has not been easy to take this call as the decision has been made after taking all the stakeholders on board,” Bindra told The Times of India. “We (the Athletes’ Commission) have had a series of meetings with the IOC members in the past few weeks and I feel postponement of the Games was inevitable.”

Sports Live Tracker: The coronavirus continues to spread across the globe with close to 1,70,000 cases in more than 111 countries. Over 6.500 have died so far with the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring it as a global pandemic.

Countries have started taken extreme, unprecedented measures with Italy, Spain in complete lockdown while USA suspending travel from European countries. The sporting world hasn't been untouched by the effects of coronavirus with several athletes and officials involved in various disciplines being infected.

Several global events have thus been suspended or postponed till indefinite period as part of measure to contain the spread of the virus. NBA, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Champions League, Europa League are among the major sporting events across the globe that have been suspended.