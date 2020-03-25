

















Sports Live Tracker: The coronavirus continues to spread across the globe with close to 1,70,000 cases in more than 111 countries. Over 6.500 have died so far with the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring it as a global pandemic.

Countries have started taken extreme, unprecedented measures with Italy, Spain in complete lockdown while USA suspending travel from European countries. The sporting world hasn't been untouched by the effects of coronavirus with several athletes and officials involved in various disciplines being infected.

Several global events have thus been suspended or postponed till indefinite period as part of measure to contain the spread of the virus. NBA, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Champions League, Europa League are among the major sporting events across the globe that have been suspended.