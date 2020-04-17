Amid the coronavirus lockdown, wrestler Babita Phogat stirred controversy on Friday over her comment on the people who had gathered from across the world for a religious congregation at Nizamuddin, Delhi. Also Read - From January 14 to January 20: What Was China Doing? Not Concealing Numbers, it Says
Calling the Jamaats, 'Jahil' (uneducated), the grappler said the congregation as the biggest threat to the country, even a bigger threat than the coronavirus, which is the second biggest problem.
Her comment on Twitter drew mixed comments – while some trolled the Commonwealth Games gold medallist, she also found support on the social media site.
Babita, who is one of the most active Indian sportspeople on social media, was the top trend in the country as hashtags “#ISupportBabitaPhogat”, “#SuspendBabitaPhogat” were top trends on Friday.
Here is how Twitterverse reacted.
Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz hosted people from other parts of the world like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei and a number of other cities. Since the gathering, the number of coronavirus positive cases has risen significantly.