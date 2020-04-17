Amid the coronavirus lockdown, wrestler Babita Phogat stirred controversy on Friday over her comment on the people who had gathered from across the world for a religious congregation at Nizamuddin, Delhi. Also Read - From January 14 to January 20: What Was China Doing? Not Concealing Numbers, it Says

Calling the Jamaats, ‘Jahil’ (uneducated), the grappler said the congregation as the biggest threat to the country, even a bigger threat than the coronavirus, which is the second biggest problem. Also Read - After Rangoli Chandel, Twitterati Wants to Suspend Wrestler Babita Phogat’s Account- Here's Why

Her comment on Twitter drew mixed comments – while some trolled the Commonwealth Games gold medallist, she also found support on the social media site. Also Read - Students Can't be Forced to Deposit Fees During Lockdown: AICTE

Babita, who is one of the most active Indian sportspeople on social media, was the top trend in the country as hashtags “#ISupportBabitaPhogat”, “#SuspendBabitaPhogat” were top trends on Friday.

Here is how Twitterverse reacted.

#SuspendBabitaPhogat Does she deserve the respect, love and achievements she received being as an Indian?

I have doubts🤔

If Role Models behave like this then I would recommend we do not require these kind of Role Models. pic.twitter.com/Rqghg479h5 — Jaane bhi do Yaro (@mat_jane_de_yar) April 17, 2020

Someone who got fame through wrestling & also a movie gave a message to people but such hate mongers have no place on Twitter .

Suspend her Account .#SuspendBabitaPhogat — Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) April 17, 2020

Tablighi Jamaat is the biggest reason why today India has many cases of Coronavirus. What’s wrong in stating this truth? While the political parties are doing vote bank politics by compromising with fundamentalists, let us stand with nationalists, hence #ISupportBabitaPhogat — Maridhas (@MaridhasAnswers) April 17, 2020

खिलाड़ी गोलगप्पे बेच कर मेहनत से कमा कर खाते हैं फ़्री का तो नहि खाते ।फ़िल्म की कमाई किसने खाई । और कुछ ज़िंदगी में किया तो फ़िल्म बनी । नहि तो तुम अपने पे बनवा लो कोई फ़िल्म । https://t.co/vsAJdzJmX6 — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) April 16, 2020

Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz hosted people from other parts of the world like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei and a number of other cities. Since the gathering, the number of coronavirus positive cases has risen significantly.