India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is making the most of his time staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown. Continuing his trend of posting hilarious TikTok videos, this time he introduces his sister in his latest video on Sunday. In the video, Chahal calls a girl and says 'hello' to her. He is excited and moves from one room to the other just to hear the girl's voice.

To his surprise, it is the voice of his sister, who starts teasing the cricketer. "Abe K*tte. Kya bol raha hai… tu kisse baat kar rha hai pata hai. Teri behen bol rahi hun… gas bhara naa jaldi aa," says the leg-spinner's sister.

From making a name for himself on the TikTok platform to making cheeky comments on his teammates, Chahal is keeping his fans engaged on social media.

The RCB leg-spinner was set to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely till further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not just Chahal, several cricketers are resorting to Instagram or Twitter to spend their quarantine time – while some are posting videos of their activities amid the lockdown, others are spreading awareness among the citizens about the deadly virus that has brought the world to a standstill.