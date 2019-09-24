New Delhi: In a major development, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police has unearthed a betting scandal in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and arrested one of the franchise owners for allegedly betting on matches of the tournament.

According to the CCB, Ali Asfak Thara, owner of the Belagavi Panthers franchise, was found to have placed bets with a Dubai-based bookie. He has been arrested for gambling under the Karnataka Police Act.

Speaking to media, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that there was enough evidence against Thara. The officer also said that investigations are also on to find out if there was any match-fixing and players are being questioned over the same.” He also said that the CCB has also sought the assistance of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the anti-corruption unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for further investigation.

In the eighth season of the KPL, which concluded recently, Thara’s Belagavi Panthers lost in Qualifier-2 to Hubali Tigers, who also went on to win the tournament and their first KPL title.

Established in August 2009, the Karnataka Premier League is the first state-run T20 league in India. It is modelled on the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bijapur Bulls, with two titles, is the most successful team in KPL history.