Costa Rica vs Germany Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India.

Costa Rica vs Germany Live Streaming: Costa Rica will face Germany in their final group-stage encounter. Despite their 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain, the Costa Ricans still have a mathematical opportunity of clearing the group stages.

Due to their latest victory against Japan, Luis Fernando Suárez’s men have got three points on the board which means that they are ahead of Germany. Los Ticos scored with their first shot on target against the Japanese side and held on to the slender lead till full time.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Costa Rica vs Germany Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will be played on Thursday, December 002 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will be played at Khalifa International stadium in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.