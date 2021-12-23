Centurion: It is not every day that someone decides to challenge an establishment as big as the BCCI. Virat Kohli has done it, but was he right as it was evident once he decided to step down as T20 captain – this was going to happen and it was just a matter of time. Now, his bold move could cost him Test captaincy as well if he fails to deliver in South Africa Tests.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test vs South Africa: In Rohit Sharma's Absence; Mayank Agarwal Likely to Open With KL Rahul For Boxing Day Test at Centurion

One feels the friction between BCCI and Kohli started when the Test skipper decided to leave Australia midway through the tour to attend the birth of his daughter. Then Ajinkya Rahane went on to lead India successfully in Australia.

Why is Kohli making such a hue and cry about the 90-minute matter? In an explosive press conference before the Indian team left for South Africa, Kohli revealed that he was told 90 minutes before the team selection that he would not be the ODI captain. But didn't Kohli know this was going to happen?

Was BCCI harsh? Not really, considering it is within their power to pick the captain. It is their wish when do they want to inform about the change of captaincy.

There is a lack of trust between BCCI and Kohli which is not good for the game. Could Kohli and BCCI have handled things in a better manner? Yes, without a doubt!

Kohli has not got a single century in over 50 innings in international cricket over the past two seasons. His last ton came against Bangladesh. There were also multiple reports that Kohli was not in favour of playing veteran Ravi Ashwin and that was something that may not have gone down well with the management.

To hold on to his spot as Test captain, Kohli has to lead India to a historic Test win in South Africa – one feels.