After making his international debut in limited-overs cricket in 2005, Suresh Raina had to wait for five years before making it to the Test side. Raina, in interaction with Aakash Chopra on ‘Aakashvani’ recalled how he could not sleep on the night before his Test debut. Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar's Hilarious Response to Kid Who Wants to Become Shahid Afridi is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

“Yuvi paa (Yuvraj Singh) had called me up the night before the Test match and said, ‘I’m unwell, you be prepared’. He said ‘chances are there that you’ll play’. He probably had a stomach bug or a food infection, so he didn’t play,” Raina told former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra on AakashVani. Also Read - PCB Against Rescheduling of T20 World Cup: Official

“I couldn’t sleep the entire night because it was so hot in Sri Lanka, they had some big names in their team and it was going to be my Test debut.”

Raina said he was happy that India bowled first because it gave him enough time out on the field to ease his nerves. Also Read - India to Start Australia Test Series on Dec 3 in Brisbane: Reports

“Luckily we lost the toss and we had to field. So I observed the first two days and when my batting came I was ready. If we had batted then probably I would’ve got a duck like my ODI debut,” he said.

The star-studded Sri Lankan team declared on 642/4 with captain Kumar Sangakkara scoring 219 and Mahela Jayawardene making 174.

India however gave a more than fitting reply. Virender Sehwag was dismissed on 99 but Sachin Tendulkar scored 203. Raina’s century was part of a 256-run stand with Tendulkar. India eventually ended up scoring 707 runs. The match eventually ended in a draw.