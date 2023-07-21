Top Recommended Stories

  • Courtney Walsh Rates Virat Kohli Second After Sachin Tendulkar Among India’s Greatest

Courtney Walsh Rates Virat Kohli Second After Sachin Tendulkar Among India’s Greatest

Virat Kohli is playing his 500th international game and is fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni in the list.

Published: July 21, 2023 11:20 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli became the first batter to score a fifty in his 500th game. (Image: Twitter)

Port of Spain: West Indies great Courtney Walsh rated Virat Kohli second after legendary Sachin Tendulkar among greatest Indian cricketers and within top five in the world after the former captain displayed another magical innings in his landmark 500th international game.

Having missed a well-deserved century in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica, Kohli is determined to get off the blocks in the ongoing second game and is just 13 runs behind his 29th Test ton and 76th in international cricket.

At present, India are 288/4 after Day 1 with Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (36 not out) sharing an unbeaten 106 runs partnership for the fifth wicket. “Well, as an Indian great, I would rate him just behind Sachin. Sachin is one of the greatest I have seen and played against,” Walsh said on Jio Cinema.

When asked about his take on the players globally, Walsh stated, “Brian Lara, Viv Richards, I will put them up from a West Indian point of view. Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh – two gentleman I played when I was a youngster, Graham Gooch from England and Javed Miandad.

“But the value they put on their wickets reminded me of Virat Kohli as well, he doesn’t want to go. So I will definitely have him in my top 4, top 5 greatest cricketers I have seen.”


