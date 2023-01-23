COV vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction Match 22: All You Need To Know

Top Recommended Stories
COV vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction Match 22: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and COV vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, COV vs DD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, COV vs DD Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. COV vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction Match 22: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 6 PM IST Jan 23, Mon.
TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dominators, will take place at 5:30 PM IST – on January 23
Time: 6:00 PM IST.
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
COV vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Mithun(vc)
Batters: Khushdil Shah, Liton Das, Usman Ghani, Johnson Charles
All-rounders: Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Nasir Hossain
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam.
COV vs DD Probable Playing XIs
Comilla Victorians: Imrul Kayes (c), Litton Das (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali, Abu Hider, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Johnson Charles.
Dhaka Dominators: Nasir Hossain (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Jubair Hossain, Ariful Haque, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mohammad, Imran Randhawa, Robin Das.
