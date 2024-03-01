By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 6:30 PM IST: Litton Das-led Comilla Victorians are set to take on Tamim Iqbal’s Fortune Barishal in the Final of the ongoing edition of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on March 1. COV are the defending champions and have the chance to win their record fifth title and on the other hand, Barishal have the chance to win their maiden BPL trophy in their fourth appearance in the final.
COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: M Rahim, Litton Das
Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Moeen Ali, T Hridoy
All-rounders: Andre Russell, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, M Hasan Miraz
Bowler: M Saifuddin
COV vs FBA Probable Playing XI
Comilla Victorians: Sunil Narine, Johnson Charles, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Musfik Hasan
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, James Fuller, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam
Squads
Comilla Victorians: Sunil Narine, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Musfik Hasan, Enamul Haque, Matthew Forde, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Rishad Hossain, Brooke Guest, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Anamul Haque Jnr
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Kyle Mayers, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, James Fuller, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Pritom Kumar, Prantik Nawrose Nabil
