Home

Sports

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 6:30 PM IST

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 6:30 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, COV vs FBA, Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Comilla Victorians Dream11, Fortune Barishal Dream11, COV vs FBA, COV vs FBA Dream11, COV vs FBA Dream11 team, COV vs FBA Dream11, COV vs FBA Dream11 Team, Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Fantasy team. COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 6:30 PM IST.

COV vs FBA Final Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 6:30 PM IST: Litton Das-led Comilla Victorians are set to take on Tamim Iqbal’s Fortune Barishal in the Final of the ongoing edition of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on March 1. COV are the defending champions and have the chance to win their record fifth title and on the other hand, Barishal have the chance to win their maiden BPL trophy in their fourth appearance in the final.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, COV vs FBA, Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Comilla Victorians Dream11, Fortune Barishal Dream11, COV vs FBA, COV vs FBA Dream11, COV vs FBA Dream11 team, COV vs FBA Dream11, COV vs FBA Dream11 Team, Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Fantasy team. COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 6:30 PM IST.

You may like to read

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: M Rahim, Litton Das

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Moeen Ali, T Hridoy

All-rounders: Andre Russell, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, M Hasan Miraz

Bowler: M Saifuddin

COV vs FBA Probable Playing XI

Comilla Victorians: Sunil Narine, Johnson Charles, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Musfik Hasan

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, James Fuller, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam

Squads

Comilla Victorians: Sunil Narine, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Musfik Hasan, Enamul Haque, Matthew Forde, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Rishad Hossain, Brooke Guest, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Anamul Haque Jnr

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Kyle Mayers, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, James Fuller, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Pritom Kumar, Prantik Nawrose Nabil

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.