COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 41: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 1:30 PM IST

COV vs FBA Dream11

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 41: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 1:30 PM IST: Litton Das-led Comilla Victorians is set to take on Tamim Iqbal’s Fortune Barishal in match 41 on the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on February 23. Victorians are already in the playoffs but need to win this match to seal the top two spot. On the other hand, Barishal needs to win this game to have an assured spot in the playoffs.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: M Rahim, Litton Das

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers, T Hridoy

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Soumya Sarkar, Moeen Ali, M Saifuddin, M Hasan Miraz

Bowler: Sunil Narine

COV vs FBA Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (c & wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Jaker Ali, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Musfik Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Matthew Forde, Rishad Hossain

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Tom Banton, Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Kamrul Islam

Squads

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das(w/c), Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Musfik Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Matthew Forde, Rishad Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Aliss Islam, Will Jacks, Mustafizur Rahman, Khushdil Shah, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal(c), Tom Banton, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Kamrul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Khaled Ahmed, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Rakibul Hasan, Abbas Afridi, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mohammad Imran, Pritom Kumar

