COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 32: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, 6:00 PM IST

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 32: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, 6:00 PM IST: Litton Das-led Comilla Victorians are set to take on Anamul Haque-led Khulna Tigers in match 32 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on February 14. Comilla are currently in the second spot on the points table and will strengthen their playoff chances with a win here and the Tigers need another win too to stay strong in the competition.

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: A Haque, Litton Das

Batters: Evin Lewis, Alex Hales, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: T Islam, A Hossain, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: M Rahman, Luke Wood

COV vs KHT Possible Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (C), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam, Brooke Guest, Jakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (C), Evin Lewis Alex Hales, Afif Hossain, Akbar Ali, Habibur Rahaman, Nahidul Islam, Muhidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood

Squads

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das(c), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Brooke Guest, Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Raymon Reifer, Aliss Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w/c), James Neesham, Tom Moores, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Ashiqur Zaman, Hasan Mahmud, Imran Tahir, Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah, Abu Hider Rony

