COV vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Tigers, Playing 11s At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Mirpur 1 PM IST, January 30, Tuesday

COV vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Tigers, Playing 11s At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Mirpur 1 PM IST, January 30, Tuesday

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and COV vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, COV vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, COV vs RAN Playing 11s Bangladesh Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh Premier League.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The Bangladesh Premier League match toss between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Tigers will take place at 12.30 PM IST.

Time – January 30, Tuesday, 1 PM IST.

Venue- Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Imrul Kayes, Babar Azam(vc)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mahedi Hasan(C), Khushdil Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

TOSS – The Bangladesh Premier League match toss between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Tigers will take place at 12.30 PM IST.

Time – January 30, Tuesday, 1 PM IST.

Venue- Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Imrul Kayes, Babar Azam(vc)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mahedi Hasan(C), Khushdil Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

COV vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians:Liton Das (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Al Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Rony Talukdar, Nurul Hasan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Mahmud

Squads

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Rony Talukdar, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Nicholas Pooran, Michael Rippon, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Hasan Murad, Matheesha Pathirana, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (c & wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Musfik Hasan, Naseem Shah, Rahkeem Cornwall, Anamul Haque Jnr, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain

