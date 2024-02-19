Home

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 37: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, 1 PM IST

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 37: Comilla Victorians (COV) will lock horns against Sylhet Strikers (SYL) for match 37 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024. The match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Both teams have faced each other 10 times where Comilla Victorians have dominated the rivalry with a commanding 9-1 lead over Sylhet Strikers in the last five years. In the last outing, Comilla Victorians won by 52 runs. Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, COV vs SYL, Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, Comilla Victorians Dream11, Sylhet Strikers Dream11, COV vs SYL, COV vs SYL Dream11, COV vs SYL Dream11 team, COV vs SYL Dream11, COV vs SYL Dream11 Team, Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Fantasy team.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Zakir Hasan

Batters: Johnson Charles, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ryan Burl, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Will Jacks(vc)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib(c)

COV vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (C), WG Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Jaker Ali (wk), MM Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Al Islam

Sylhet Strikers: H Tector, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, A Perera, M Mithun (C), Benny Howell, RP Burl, Ariful Haque, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiqul Islam.

Squads

Comilla Victorians: Johnson Charles, Litton Das (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Matthew Forde, Musfik Hasan, Rahkeem Cornwall

Sylhet Strikers: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Harry Tector, Ben Cutting, Ryan Burl, George Scrimshaw, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun, Rejaur Rahman, Jawad Rowen, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Dusan Hemantha, Salman Hossain, Samit Patel, Richard Ngarava

