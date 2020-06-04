Cardiff half marathon on Thursday became the latest big event to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world. The marathon, which was initially scheduled for October 4, will now take place in March 2021. Also Read - Wildlife Trade Monitoring Network 'TRAFFIC' Indicates Wild Animals in 'Additional Threat' as Poaching Doubles During COVID-19 Lockdown

Last year, 27,500 runners reportedly participated in the race while in excess of 100,000 spectators were in attendance, making it one of the most popular marathons in the country.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman stated hosting mass events in these unprecedented times aren't feasible and that is why they have decided to postpone the marathon till next year.

“There’s still uncertainty about what the autumn looks like,” Newman told BBC Sport.

“The prognosis is not very good at the moment and it looks like (mass) events are going to be one of the last things to come back when the world starts to settle down.

“Whilst we could have left this for 12 months and come back in the autumn of 2021, we wanted to give participants an option to come in March which we feel is long enough away for the world to start to come back to some sort of normality,” he added.

Next year will now see two marathons in the city as the 2021 edition of the race is still scheduled to be held on October 3.

