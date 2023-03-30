Home

Sports

COVID-19 Cloud on IPL 2023 After Cases Spike in India? Here’s What BCCI Official Said

COVID-19 Cloud on IPL 2023 After Cases Spike in India? Here’s What BCCI Official Said

IPL 2023: What happens now, a BCCI official took on that question and assured there is nothing to panic about.

Covid Hits IPL 2023 (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: With a night’s sleep left to go for the opening match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, there is a problem for the Indian board as COVID-19 cases have suddenly spiked in the country over the past week. India has reported a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country with a positivity rate also up to 30% in some states. With stadiums and venues set to be filled, the COVID threat is certainly back. What happens now, a BCCI official took on that question and assured there is nothing to panic about.

“There is no scare as such. We will follow the protocols set by the Union Health Ministry as well as the state governments. All over India, mask is still mandatory even though people don’t follow it. But yes, players, support staff, franchise staff and ground staff have all been advised to follow health and safety protocols,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

You may like to read

Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate for 7 days. They need to test negative three times on RT-PCR on the 5th day to exit the isolation. BCCI has even instructed the players’ family members to be careful and not venture out without masks.

“There is nothing to panic. All are vaccinated and even have had their boosters. But as a precaution players will need to follow all Covid protocols like masks, limiting interactions etc. Yes, ICC has allowed players but we still feel precaution is important in this case. That is why players won’t be playing with a positive test,” the official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.