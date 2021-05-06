During the difficult times, there have been some who have emerged to be the real heroes and have won the love and hearts of many. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is surely one of the biggest Covid heroes of India. From helping the migrant labourers reach home to helping the needy with food during the lockdown, the Bollywood actor has emerged as one of the real heroes of the nation. Also Read - Here's What Virender Sehwag Told Venkatesh Prasad on His Viral Ad

On Thursday, he gave another glimpse of his greatness when Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina found himself in a spot. Looking for oxygen cylinders, Raina took to Twitter for help. Also Read - Extend Karnataka Lockdown by 2 Weeks as State Yet to Reach Peak in Coronavirus Cases, Recommends Expert

“Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt,” Raina had tweeted. Also Read - Good News: Single Dose 'Sputnik Light' Vaccine With 80% Efficacy Introduced. Deets Inside

Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65

Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.

Covid +

SPO2 without support 70

SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads.@myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

To Raina’s surprise, Sonu Sood came to his aid and the Bollywood actor promised to reach him in 10 minutes.

“Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered,” Sood tweeted, before confirming that help was on the way. “Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai,” read another one of Sood’s tweets.

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

The gesture by Sonu Sood is already winning hearts. The Bollywood actor runs a foundation with his team who have done a lot of work during the crisis.

It is no secret that Sonu Sood is a cricket, and especially a Raina fan. Last year, when Raina announced his international retirement, the Bollywood actor had thanked him in a tweet.

“Cricket will never be the same without my brother @sureshraina3 .. for me you were, you are and you will always be the soul of our Indian cricket team mere bhai,” Sood had captioned a post on Instagram.