After former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist lauded the young Indian for his contribution towards the society in Australia during the pandemic, David Warner has now thanked Shreyas Sresth, an Indian student studying in Australia. Also Read - 'Heartless': Video of Decomposed Bodies of Alleged COVID Victims Goes Viral in Bengal, Police Calls it 'Fake'; Guv Seeks Report

“Good day, namaste. I am here to thank Shreyas Sresth for selfless work during Covid 19. Shreyas is doing his Masters in Computer Science in University of Queensland. He is a part of the University’s outreach program preparing and delivering food packets to students in need right now,” Warner said in the video. Also Read - Nearly 11,000 COVID-19 Cases, 396 Fatalities in 24 Hours Take India's Tally Close to 3,00,000-Mark | Key Points

“So, I just wanted to say, good on ya, I am sure your mum, dad and India is proud of you. Keep up the great work, because we are all in this together,” he added.

Earlier, in a video uploaded on the same Twitter account, Gilchrist had said. “Hi. I am Adam Gilchrist. I was delighted to hear about the act of kindness by Sharon Vergese, an Indian student, studying in Australia. Sharon is an a student of University of Wollongong and during the Covid-19 pandemic, she gave up her time to act as an age-care worker.