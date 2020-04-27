With the rising numbers in domestic violence amid the coronavirus lockdown, India opener Shikhar Dhawan urged citizens on Monday to bring an end to it. Dhawan, who is spending much of his time with his family staying indoors during the crisis, felt disheartened and sad. Also Read - As Coronavirus Cases Cross 28,000-Mark, Schools, Malls, Public Transport Likely to Remain Shut Beyond May 3

He took to his microblogging site Twitter and his post read, “While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly sad and disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today’s time and we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence.” Also Read - Coronavirus: 'By April 28, 21 Districts Would Have no COVID-19 Positive Case,' Says Telangana CM KCR

According to the National Commission of Women (NCW) in mid-April, the cases of domestic violence had doubled during lockdown compared to pre-lockdown days. Also Read - On ICMR’s Advice, Tamil Nadu Decides to Return 24,000 Rapid Testing Kits to China

The NCW received 239 complaints between March 23 and April 16 majorly via email and WhatsApp number. This is almost double the number of complaints (123) received during the previous 25 days, from February 27 to March 22.

Dhawan was supposed to make a comeback during the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown.

India is currently on a nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. In India, more than 27,000 people have been infected by the virus so far while in excess of 850 individuals have lost their lives.