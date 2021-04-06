Like IPL 2020 in UAE, 2021 has had its own share of problems – if not more. Last year, IPL had to be shifted to UAE amid the COVID-19 crisis, in 2021 – BCCI decided to go ahead with the tournament in its home – India. When the decision was taken – the pandemic seemed to be on its last lap – but all of us got it wrong. Also Read - Class 10, Class 12 Students Should be Promoted Without Exams: Raj Thackeray

Since March, there has been a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India and experts are calling it the Second Wave. Despite health concerns, BCCI and MCA have assured that IPL will go ahead as per schedule. That means the season opener will take place on April 9 as planned. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains' Congestion, Other Gatherings Must be Stopped to Flatten COVID Curve, Say Experts. Will Govt Listen?

But, BCCI has once again hit a stumbling block as players, support staff members and groundsmen are contracting the virus. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions Emerge Across States As India Faces Second Wave Of Coronavirus | Full List Here

Here is a list of individuals who have tested positive and are related to the upcoming cash-rich league:

Cricketers: Thus far, three cricketers – DC’s Axar Patel, KKR’s Nitish Rana and RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal – have tested positive and have been quarantined. Reports suggest that Rana has already joined his team in their bubble, while the other two are in quarantine awaiting their next set of tests.

Wankhede Groundsmen: The iconic stadium is set to host nine matches this season and the organisers are already in trouble as 10 groundsmen who work at the ground have contracted the novel virus. They have been quarantined and the authorities maintain that the stadium is safe for the players.

IPL Broadcast Crew: Outlook reported that 14 members of the broadcast team have tested positive for Coronavirus. And a member of the Chennai Super Kings content team also picked contracted the deadly virus.