A day after Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for Coronavirus, batting coach Michael Hussey is the latest to have contracted the novel virus. Hoping for a negative report like CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, Hussey has sent his samples again to be redone. As per a report in The Times of India, Hussey has self-isolated himself.

"Hussey tested positive. But his samples are being redone. Hopefully, the report will come negative," said a source to TOI.

Meanwhile, two members including Balaji had tested positive on Monday and that sends panic all across the IPL circles. Chennai last played Mumbai Indians on April 1.

With the tournament already suspended indefinitely, it will not matter much.