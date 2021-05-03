Following two KKR players and three members of the CSK outfit testing Covid19 positive in Delhi, the Tuesday game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians is now doubtful. The two teams skipped their practice session on the eve of the game. The Delhi Capitals side has also been asked to isolate after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. The Capitals had played their last match with the Kolkata side and that is the reason why BCCI asked the Capitals to take this step. Also Read - Should Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium Host Remaining IPL 2021 Matches After Hit by Covid19?

The Hyderabad and Mumbai players did not practice on Monday after five DDCA groundsmen tested positive for the novel virus. Also Read - Covid-19 Second Wave To Push Back Big Ticket Films To Second Quarter: Crisil

Rohan Jaitley, the president at the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association, confirmed that none of the DDCA groundsmen who tested positive were present at the venue over the weekend. Also Read - IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Highlights, May 3, Monday: There is no Going Back With Half Tournament Done - Franchise Official

“Since the numbers (in Delhi) peaked we had put them (groundstaff) in-house in a bubble and they were staying at the stadium. Since it is a taxing job, they get drained out. So we have groundstaff that is off-site tested and quarantined. After every few matches we rotate them,” he said to Cricinfo.

Jaitley also sounded confident that the Tuesday game between SRH and MI will go ahead as per schedule.

As per a Cricinfo report, the Capitals also moved their regular testing, scheduled originally for Tuesday, to Monday.

Despite all these developments having now put a cloud over the future of the tournament, BCCI said that the tournament cannot be stopped midway.

Meanwhile, India is reeling under the second wave of Covid19. India recorded more than 3500 deaths on Monday and things are going from bad to worse.