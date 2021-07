“There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test,” Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee, told a press conference. Also Read - Face Mask, Social Distance, Hand Hygiene: How India Must Prepare To Prevent COVID Third Wave

The name of the person detected with the deadly virus is yet to be revealed.

The Olympics was scheduled to take place last year, but that did not happen due to the pandemic. After a lot of discussions and meetings, the organisers decided it was safe to go ahead with it this year. But the new development could send all the plans for a toss.

