Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will reopen on June 15 after being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March. Also Read - Would Like to Come Back And Celebrate Title Win With Players: MB Coach Kibu Vicuna

“Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will be reopened post lockdown for members/supporters on 15th June,2020,” a tweet on Mohun Bagan”s official Twitter handle read. Also Read - Who Was Chuni Goswami? Facts About The Mohun Bagan Stalwart And an Olympian

The I-League champions added that sale of their championship merchandise will also start from June 16. Also Read - AIFF Cancels Remainder of I-League, Leaders Mohun Bagan Declared Champions

“We will also be starting the sale of our Championship merchandise from 16th June, 2020 onwards. Detailed SOP will be duly notified shortly.”

Mohun Bagan have joined forces with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK as a merged entity which started from June 1. The team will take part in the ISLand some tournaments as well.

In the merged entity, ATK, the original ISL franchise owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group, would have 80 per cent stake while the remaining 20 per cent would be with Mohun Bagan, who bagged the I-League title with four rounds to spare.

The I-League season was called off midway with matches remaining due to the health crisis as Mohun Bagan were declared champions.

ATK beat Chennaiyin FC in the ISL final to win their record third title.

A board meeting between the merged entities is expected to be held once the pandemic situation becomes normal.

(With agency inputs)