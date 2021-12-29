Barcelona, Dec 29: Things are getting ugly for FC Barcelona as seven of their regular payers have been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in less then a week. Clement Lenglet, Brazilian Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde were the first to be contacted with the virus.Also Read - Barcelona Striker Sergio Aguero Breaks Down in Tears as he Announces Football Retirement Due to Heart Condition | WATCH VIDEO

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi are the latest inclusions to the list.

LATEST NEWS | The players O. Dembélé, Umtiti, and Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests administered to the team. The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/zLC6wxDHvP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 29, 2021



Barca have said all seven players feel fine and are quarantining at home in line with the league's protocol.

“The footballers Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi have tested positive for COVID-19. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities,” FC Barcelona said in a statement.

Amidst the outbreak of the virus, the Catalan giants have acquired the signature of former Valencia and Manchester City man, Ferran Torres. Torres who is a regular name in the national squad, have put pen to paper for a 5-year contract, which will keep him till 2027, with a buyout clause of €1 billion. In 2021, the Spaniard has scored 8 goals for La Roja in 15 appearances.

The outbreak leaves Xavi’s team in a difficult situation as they are struggling to field players in the match against Real Mallorca on January 2, 2022.

(With Inputs From IANS)