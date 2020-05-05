West Indies allrounder and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Andre Russell said that the coronavirus situation is preventing him from doing what he does best – that is hitting sixes. Also Read - Apple, Google Block User Location Tracking Data From COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps

"It's not a situation that anyone would want to be in. It is affecting the whole world, and it is affecting me, preventing me from hitting those sixes and do what I do best," said Russell while speaking on Star Sports' show "Cricket Connected".

Russell, who was slated to represent the KKR franchise, said he is missing the cash-rich Indian Premier League which has been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown. He also asked everyone to stay safe as that is the only thing that can be done.

“I would have been in India right now enjoying the atmosphere and all the good vibes there, but we have to stay as safe as we can at the moment,” he added

The 32-year-old cricketer further confessed that he gets the “most goosebumps” while playing cricket when he is playing in the IPL, even more than playing at home in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“Let me confess something, IPL is where I get the most goosebumps. I get that in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) as well, but when it comes to playing in the IPL, especially at Eden Gardens, there is no comparison to that crowd,” said Russell.

“When I walk out before facing a ball, the welcome I get is love, and yes it puts pressure on me. But it”s a good kind of pressure,” he added.

The swashbuckling batsman made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2012. But limited opportunities and injuries restricted his number of games to a handful for the first two editions. Currently, he is one of the biggest stars of the league with KKR.