Home

Sports

COVID-19 Rules Mitchell Santner Out of 1st T20I Between New Zealand-Pakistan at Auckland

COVID-19 Rules Mitchell Santner Out of 1st T20I Between New Zealand-Pakistan at Auckland

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: Big setback for the hosts.

Mitchell Santner Ruled out of 1st T20I. (Pic: X)

Auckland: In what would come as a major setback for hosts New Zealand ahead of the first T20I versus Pakistan at Eden Park, Mitchell Santner is ruled out after contracting the COVID-19 virus. The NZ allrounder tested positive for COVID and will not even travel with the team to Auckland. For the moment, he has been asked to isolate himself.

Trending Now

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket said he would be monitored over the coming days and would travel by himself to his home in Hamilton, where the second international is on Sunday night.

You may like to read

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.