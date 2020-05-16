Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has once again won hearts with his warm gesture during the coronavirus pandemic. Afridi, whose Foundation has been feeding the needy during the crisis, bought the bat which Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim had put up for auction to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Also Read - Shahid Afridi Visits Hindu Temple in Pakistan, Distributes Essential Food Items During Coronavirus Crisis

Rahim revealed that the auction was suspended due to fake buyers and that is when Afridi got in touch with him and a deal was fixed. Afridi's Foundation bought the bat for $20,000, which is approximately Rs 15 lakh.

"We had to suspend the auction due to some fraud bidders, which was unexpected. Shahid bhai personally contacted me after seeing the news (of my bat put on auction). He sent an offer letter on May 13 that he was interested to buy for USD 20,000, which is almost BDT 16.8 lakh," Rahim was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Thanking Afridi for his support, the Bangladeshi veteran cricketer also posted the video message on his official Twitter handle. In the video, Afridi has praised the former for his kind gesture and also felt that this is the time everyone should join hands and support each other.

Thanks for your support brother ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/QeLiJBx0nY — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) May 15, 2020

“The work you are doing is great. Only real-life heroes do this. We are going through a tough phase in such times we need the love and support of each other. I want to buy your bat on behalf of all of Pakistan. Our prayers are with you. Hopefully, we will again meet on the cricket ground once this is over,” Afridi said.