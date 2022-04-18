Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of bad news for fans, Delhi Capitals team has been quarantined after a player tested positive for Covid-19. The team was scheduled to ravel to Pune for their upcoming game against Punjab Kings. The latest development has forced the team management to take the decision of quarantining the entire team till the RT-PCR tests are conducted.Also Read - David Miller Attributes IPL Rule Behind His Average Show In Indian Premier League For Past Four To Five Years, Credits Gujarat Titans For Backing Him

The tests are expected to be conducted soon as per a report on Cricbuzz. The player who has tested positive is yet to be confirmed. Earlier, team physio Patrick Farhat was isolated after testing positive. Does not look like things are going in favour of DC away from the field. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing 11 For IPL 2022 Game vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sam Billings Return; Two Changes Expected

Delhi Capitals has canceled today’s scheduled travel to Pune for the match in #IPL2022 – a player has been tested positive and he will undergo RT-PCR test to confirm the result. (Source – Cricbuzz) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2022

The Capitals find themselves in the eighth spot with two wins in five games.