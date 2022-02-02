Ahmedabad: Days ahead of the West Indies home series, there is a problem in the Indian camp as players and a few members of the support staff have tested positive for Coronavirus. As per a report in Sportstar, openers Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, batsman Shreyas Iyer are among the few who have returned positive RT-PCR tests. The players and members who have tested positive for Covid have isolated themselves.Also Read - Bharat Arun Recalls How Jasprit Bumrah Impressed Virat Kohli

The first of the three ODIs are scheduled to start on Sunday (February 6) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team has been staying in Ahmedabad's Hyatt Regency Hotel since assembling in the city on Monday.

