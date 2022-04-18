Mumbai: After the news that the Delhi Capitals squad has cancelled its travel to Pune on Monday following COVID cases reported in the camp, a report on PTI claims that the player tested is an Australian all-rounder. The only Australian allrounder in the squad is Mitchell Marsh. The entire squad is quarantining on Monday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Touching Hardik Pandya's Back, Says I Warned That Him He Would Get Injured

“It is understood that an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive,” PTI reported. Also Read - IPL 2022 RR Vs KKR, April 18 Match Preview: Who Will Win The Battle? Playing 11, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

Nothing can be confirmed as of now, but a release from DC is expected soon on these lines. While this comes as a big setback for the Capitals, it now remains to be seen if the DC versus PBKS game on Tuesday happens as per schedule or not. Also Read - COVID Hits IPL 2022: Cases Rise in Delhi Capitals Squad as Unnamed Overseas Player Makes the Positive List- Report

“DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart,” a BCCI source told PTI on Monday (April 18).

Meanwhile, India saw a massive rise in its ‘s daily COVID count on Monday from the day before, with a nearly 90% jump in fresh cases. Total 2,183 fresh cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

A total of 5,21,965 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,827 from Maharashtra, 68,615 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,158 from Delhi, 23,500 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.