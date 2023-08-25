Top Recommended Stories

COVID Scare to Postpone Asia Cup 2023? Sri Lanka Cricketers Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando Test Positive

With five days left to go for the start of the Pakistan leg, Sri Lanka does not have much time as the caravan would shift there after four matches in Pakistan. 

Published: August 25, 2023 3:10 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Hambantota: Sri Lankan cricketers – Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have tested positive for COVID on Friday and that has raised speculations over Asia Cup. Is Sri Lanka safe or has COVID hit the country. With five days left to go for the start of the Pakistan leg, Sri Lanka does not have much time as the caravan would shift there after four matches in Pakistan. Now that two top Sri Lankan cricketers have tested positive is not a good sign for the tournament.

