Mumbai: With a week to go for the start of IPL 2022, fans could be in for a huge setback. The tournament could now become a closed-door affair with the Covid numbers increasing and the threat of a possible fourth wave looming large. A month back, the BCCI had decided to allow 50 per cent capacity crowds in IPL venues across Maharashtra, but things could change now.Also Read - 'Situation May Change Dramatically in Few Weeks': Maharashtra Minister Hints at Possibility of Fourth Wave of COVID. Deets Inside

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI, “We have received a letter from the central government to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid-19 cases across European Countries, South Korea and China. Also Read - IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming on Why MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is Training in Surat Instead of Mumbai

“Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious and take necessary steps. IPL matches we don’t want to comment right now,” he added. Also Read - IPL 2022: Moeen Ali's Arrival Delayed, Tension in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Camp

As of now, nothing on this is official. Speculations are rife that an unfavourable decision could be taken, keeping the safety of players and fans in mind.