Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CP vs BLB at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 20 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with the Bay Leaf Blasters at the National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CP vs BLB match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 6. Cinnamon Pacers came out on top by seven wickets in the previous head-to-head encounter. They are placed at the second spot in the standings with 7 points. Bay Leaf Blasters, on the other hand, need a win here to climb up in the points table. They are currently placed at the bottom of the standings with 5 points. They had beaten Clove Challengers and table toppers Saffron Strikers.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Bay Leaf Blasters and Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 9 PM IST – June 6.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CP vs BLB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Denis Smith

Batsmen – Devon Smith (VC), Alick Athanaze (C), Heron Campbell

All-rounders – Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Markel Baptiste, Sharkim Edwards

Bowlers – Ronel Williams, Javel St.Paul, Richard Rogers

CP vs BLB Probable Playing 11s

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams.

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams.

CP vs BLB Squads

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams.

Bay Leaf Blasters: Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

