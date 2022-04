CP vs GG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Spice Isle T10 Series

TOSS – The Spice Isle T10 Series toss between Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 8:45 PM (IST).

Time – 9:15 PM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

CP vs GG My Dream11 Team

Javed Hazzard, Alick Athanaze (c), Kimani Melius, Ronald Cato, Desron Maloney, Deron Hypolite, Charles Reynold (vc), Johann Jeremiah, Redhead Nicklaus, Jamie Buddy, Kimo Peters

CP vs GG Predicted XI

Cinnamon Pacers: Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Andrew Sheon, Junior Cyrus, Micah Narine (c), Chard Charles, Deron Hypolite, Jamie Buddy, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Embleton

Ginger Generals: Samuel Charles (wk), Roland Cato, Kimani Melius, Denroy Charles, Mc Donald Daniel, Johann Jeremiah, Charles Reynold, Javel St.Paul, Redhead Nicklaus, Larry Edwards, Kimo Peters