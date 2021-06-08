CP vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CP vs GG at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 27 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with the Ginger Generals at the National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CP vs GG match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 8. Cinnamon Pacers have won four out of their eight matches and are currently fourth in the Spice Isle T10 points table. They lost to the Saffron Strikers by just three runs in their last match. Meanwhile, Ginger Generals have also won four of their eight matches. They presently hold the second spot in the league standings, owing to having a better net run rate in the Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Ginger Generals and Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 11 PM IST – June 8.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CP vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Anil

Batsmen – Alick Athanaze (C), Roland Cato, Heron Campbell

All-rounders – Micah Narine, Mc Donald Daniel (VC), Kenroy Peters

Bowlers – Redhead Nicklaus, Edward Larry, Reuel Williams, Pascal Nelon

CP vs GG Probable Playing 11s

Cinnamon Pacers: Micah Narine, Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Nicoby John, Levanghn Lewis, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Javel St.Paul, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato, Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil, McDonald Daniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

CP vs GG Squads

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals: Matthew Anil (WK), McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Narayan Sunil and Benjamin Wavel.

