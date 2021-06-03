CP vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CP vs GG at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 10 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with the Ginger Generals at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CP vs GG match will start at 7 PM IST – June 3. Cinnamon Pacers will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against table-toppers Saffron Strikers by 10 runs. They are currently third in the standings, having won two out of their three Spice Isle T10 contests. Meanwhile, Ginger Generals defeated the Nutmeg Warriors by 14 runs in their last match. They have won two out of their three matches and are currently placed at the second spot in the Spice Isle T10 points table.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CP vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Javed Hazzard, Matthew Anil

Batsmen – Alick Athanaze (C), Heron Campbell, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders – Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine

Bowlers – Edward Larry (VC), Redhead Nicklaus, Pascal Nelon

CP vs GG Probable Playing 11s

Cinnamon Pacers: Micah Narine (C), Alick Athanaze, Javed Hazzard (WK), Adel Beggs, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Josh Edmund, Levanghn Lewis, Kenroy Peters, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel, Matthew Anil (WK), Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, McDonald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

CP vs GG Squads

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals: Matthew Anil (WK), McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Narayan Sunil and Benjamin Wavel.

