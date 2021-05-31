CP vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors will take place at 9:00 PM IST – May 31.

Time: : 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Grenada Cricket Association, Grenada, West Indies

CP vs NW My Dream11 Team

Javed Hazzard, Jevon Andrew, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Akeem Alexis, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Isaiah Simon, Javel St Paul, Haston Jackson, Dane Murray

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Kenroy Peters

CP vs NW Probable Playing 11s

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams.

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Jevon Andrew (wk), Akeem Alexis, Nealon Francois, Donald McDonald, Riddick Hayling, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Dane Murray

CP vs NW Squads

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

