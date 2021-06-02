CP vs SS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CP vs SS at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 8 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with the Saffron Strikers at the National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CP vs SS match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 2. Cinnamon Pacers had a disastrous start to their T10 campaign, losing to the Nutmeg Warriors by 10 wickets. However, they bounced back strongly, beating the Bay Leaf Blasters by seven wickets in their second game.

Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, are undefeated in the Spice Isle T10 tournament so far. They defeated the Clove Challengers by nine wickets in their season opener before beating the Nutmeg Warriors by 25 runs. Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CP vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, CP vs SS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CP vs SS Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 9 PM IST – June 2.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CP vs SS My Dream11 Team

L Lawrence, A Athanaze (VC), H Campbell, N S Hillaire, K Charles (C), R John, K Peters, L Williams, J Olive, A Beggs, R Williams.

CP vs SS Probable Playing 11s

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams.

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

CP vs SS Squads

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams.

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

