CPL 2019: New Zealand opener Colin Munro showed why he is considered one of the deadliest T20 batsmen in the world when he smashed a breathtaking 96* off 50 balls in a CPL match. Playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders, Munro and Simmons got their side off to a flyer. Munro’s surreal knock was laced with eight sixes and six fours. He hit the ball to all parts of the ground. The southpaw also played an audacious reverse-sweep for a six. Munro timed the ball like a dream as his 96 and Simmons’ 86 powered TKR to the third-highest total in T20 history as they posted a mammoth 267/2 in 20 overs.

Here are highlights of the TKR innings:

“Not bad, happy to contribute to the team. The foundation was great, I took my time and then started playing my shots. There was a bit of help for the pacers if you hit the deck hard, but it was serious hitting from both teams. The batting was outstanding and the bowling wasn’t flashy. I was lucky to get a few out of the middle, I wanted to take the LBW and bowled out of play, that meant the pressure was always on the bowler,” said Man of the Match Colin Munro.

A total of 35 sixes were hit in the match as the Tallawahs fell 41 runs short. Chasing a mammoth 268 to win, the Tallawahs got off to a good start courtesy Chris Gayle but once he was out, it seemed all over.