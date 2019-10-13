Barbados Tridents beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 27 runs to clinch their second Caribbean Premier League title on Saturday at Antigua. It also brought an end to the Warriors dream run of winning 11 straight games. Jonathan Carter’s 27-ball 50 blitz powered the Tridents to challenging 171/6 in 20 overs and then it was Ashley Nurse’s tight bowling that helped them defend the total successfully.

After winning the toss, Jason Holder opted to bat first and openers Alex Hales (28 off 24 balls) and Johnson Charles (39 off 22 balls) got the Tridents off to a flying start. Romario Shephard finally got the all-important breakthrough as he dismissed Hales. There was another wicket soon as Philip Salt, playing his first game of the tournament, was dismissed for a duck by Romario Shepherd. Shai Hope struggled for 12 balls for his eight while Shakib al Hasan was dismissed for a run-a-ball 15. Holder too was dismissed early as he was runout.

Chasing 173 to win, the Warriors had an early setback as they lost Chandrapaul Hemraj for one. The problems only mounted for the Warriors as they lost two more valuable wickets of Shimron Hetmyer (9) and Shoaib Malik (4). The Warriors kept losing wickets and never got any momentum in their chase. Opener Brandon King scored 43 off 33 balls and was the top-scorer for the Warriors. Keemo Paul with 25 off 14 balls gave it his best shot but it seemed too little too late as the Warriors lost the match eventually.

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 171/6 in 20 overs (Jonathan Carter 50*; Imran Tahir 1-24) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 144/9 in 20 overs (Brandon King 43; Raymon Reifer 4-24) by 27 runs.