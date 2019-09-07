CPL 2019: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan danced with the cheerleaders of Trinbago Knight Riders after they beat Jamaica Tallawahs. TKR won the match by 22 runs. Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as SRK, was present at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad to root for his franchise. He proved to be lucky as it was a comprehensive win for the defending champions. While SRK was shaking a leg or two with the cheerleaders, they seemed to be happy. SRK also walked around the ground after the win to thank the supporters who had come to watch the match.

Here is the video of SRK dancing with cheerleaders:

Trinbago Knight Riders win by 22 Runs and King Khan is out on the field to thank the fans #CPL19 #Biggestpartyinsport #TKRvJT pic.twitter.com/I6Bod6KwxL — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 7, 2019

Sunil Narine bagged the man of the match for his brilliance with the bat and ball. He smashed a 22-ball 46 blitz. His innings was laced with three sixes and four fours which helped TKR to post a mammoth 191/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. He also came good with the ball as he picked a couple of wickets and conceded merely 23 runs from his quota of four overs.

“Think Tion did a fantastic job opening. He’s young and has a lot of talent to showcase to the world. Nice to get the license to go out there and give the team a good start. Was a good surface to bowl on earlier. Newer ball got something but towards the end it was better to bat,” said Narine during the post-match presentation ceremony.