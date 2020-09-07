CPL 2020, Live Streaming Details Semis & Finals

The four best teams have made it to the knockouts of the tournament. TKR has made it 10 out of 10 and topped the group and they will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semis on September 9. In the second semis, the Warriors will take on the Zouks.

Caribbean Premier League final will be played on September 10. The eighth edition will see massive changes as the matches will be played in front of empty stands amid the pandemic, to ensure the safety of the players.

Including the knockouts, 33 matches will be played between six teams for the glory. Matches will be played in Trinidad and Tobago and only two venues would be used – the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the tournament.

Defending champions Barbados Tridents will start favourites again.

FULL SEMIS, FINAL SCHEDULE (Timings in IST)

1st S/F: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs – Sept 8 at 7:30 PM IST

2nd S/F: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Zouks – Sept 9 at 3:00 AM IST

FULL S/F SQUADS

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (C), Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein and Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick Walton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul and Ryan Persaud.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Kevin Sinclair, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ross Taylor, Chris Green, Ashmead Nedd and theirJasdeep Singh.

St. Lucia Zouks: Darren Sammy (C), Kimani Melius, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Nabi, Colin Ingram, Chemar Holder, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen and Saad Bin Zafar.

LIVE STREAMING AND TV TELECAST Details

TV – Star Sports

Live Streaming – Fancode App

