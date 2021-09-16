CPL 2021 FINAL Live Cricket Score, SLK vs SKN Today Match Updates

St. Kitts: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2021, FINAL live score and updates from Headingley, St Kitts. Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots registered thrilling victories in their respective semifinals to enter the final of the Caribbean Premier League 2021. While the Patriots registered a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Kings stormed to their second consecutive final with a 21-run win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders.



Live Updates

  • 12:39 AM IST

  • 12:30 AM IST

  • 12:21 AM IST

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: Dominic Drakes – THE HERO OF THE NIGHT! St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win their maiden Caribbean Premier League title. Dominic Drakes pull off a miraculous win for his team with an unbeaten 48-run knock. Superb batting from Drakes. Who would have thought this game will pan out like this when Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis were dismissed cheaply but Drakes made it happen. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Beat Saint Lucia Kings by 3 Wickets

  • 12:13 AM IST

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: The match is evenly poised as two overs came from the over alongside 12 runs. 9 runs are needed from the final over and Dominic Drakes is still in the middle. Kesrick Williams to bowl the final over. SKN 152/7 in 19 overs

  • 12:08 AM IST

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: OUT! Finally, a wicket for Kings as Wahab Riaz gets Fabian Allen. The finale has witnessed another turn in the game. SKN 139/6 in 18.1 overs

  • 12:03 AM IST

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: Another good over from the Patriots as ten runs came from it. Dominic Drakes and Fabian Allen have brought their team back in the game. Wahab Riaz to bowl the 19th over. SKN 139/5 un 18 overs

  • 11:56 PM IST

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: Dominic Drakes is ruling the show at the moment with his power-pack shots. Eleven runs came from the previous over and now the equation is turning into the Patriots’ favour. 33 runs are needed off the last three overs now. SKN 130/5 in 17 overs

  • 11:48 PM IST

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: Dominic Drakes is fighting hard for the Patriots and has almost pulled them back in the game alongside Fabian Allen. Twelve runs came from the David Wiese’s over. Patriots need 42 runs from the last four overs. SKN 118/5 in 16 overs

  • 11:44 PM IST

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: Dominic Drakes is trying hard to put the Patriots back in the game. 10 runs from the Alzarri Joseph’s over. One special cameo from here can turn things around here for Patriots. SKN 105/5 in 15 overs

  • 11:38 PM IST

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: OUT! The slower one does the trick as Bravo dances down the ground to play it over covers but the ball went over square due to the slow speed. Keemo Paul took an easy catch to put the Patriots on the mat. SKN 95/5 in 13.5 overs