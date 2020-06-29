In a bizarre turn of events, former Rajasthan Royals spinner Pravin Tambe has been caught on the wrong foot after claiming that he has been picked by Trinbago Knight Riders for the next edition of the Caribbean Premier League. Not just the organisers, but even the franchise has made it clear that no player announcement has been made at the moment. Also Read - Virat Kohli a Bit More Aggressive While Leading India Than RCB, Feels Parthiv Patel

Speaking to IANS, a senior CPL official said no such communication has happened with regards to player draft. "CPL aren't making any player announcement just yet," the official said. Asked if there has been a direct communication to the player, the official said that needed to be checked with the franchise. "That is a question for TKR."

When contacted by IANS, an official of the franchise said that TKR can only comment on the matter once they get to know of the development. "CPL is yet to give out a confirmation on the players. We can only make a comment on Tambe once we have confirmation on the same," the official said.

While the CPL or the franchise is yet to make any announcement with regards to players picked in the draft, Tambe in an interview to the Indian Express said that he has been picked by TKR. “I am fit and since the BCCI does not allow me to take part in its competitions why shouldn’t I play in other leagues. I am eligible to play outside and got picked by TKR. I will also take all necessary precautions and follow protocols before going there,” he told the indianexpress.com.

Interestingly, when contacted by IANS, Tambe said that he wasn’t in a position to speak. For those unaware, Tambe also needs to announce his retirement before he can present his case to the Indian cricket board for an NOC to play in the CPL.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it was nothing short of amusing that players are now looking to retire from countries rather than the game.

“There had been an embarrassing situation earlier as well due to a blunder by a senior executive which had to be navigated carefully for a resolution of the situation. See you can’t retire from the domestic cricket of a particular country and not retire from another country. You retire from the game and not from the country,” the official smiled.

(With agency inputs)